AEGEAN Airlines carried 15.5 million passengers in 2023 (+26%)

In 2023, AEGEAN experienced dynamic growth, carrying 15.5 million passengers, an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. The airline offered 18.5 million available seats, recording a significant expansion in capacity with 3.1 million more seats compared to 2022.

The international network saw notable growth, providing 11.1 million seats, a 2.2 million increase from 2022, and welcoming 9.2 million passengers, marking a 29% growth. Domestic passenger traffic also surged by 22%, benefiting from increased connectivity to the islands through Athens. AEGEAN’s network extended to over 180 destinations in 49 countries, adding more than 30 new international destinations.

The success is attributed to the airline’s network expansion, increased capacity, and the willingness of Greek travellers to travel more for leisure.

Passenger traffic to and from Athens International Airport reached 13 million, contributing significantly to the growth of the country’s largest airport. Passenger traffic to and from Thessaloniki Airport also increased, with a 28% growth.

AEGEAN’s continuous investment in additional capacity and new international routes throughout the year contributed to the positive results. The CEO, Dimitris Gerogiannis, expressed commitment to offering more choices to passengers, improving travel experiences, and contributing to the continued growth of the airline and Greek tourism in the new year.