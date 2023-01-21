Acumen Aviation awarded ISO 9001:2015 accreditation

Acumen Aviation, a leading Aircraft Asset Management Company is pleased to announce that its CAMO business has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.



Acumen’s CAMO forms an integral part of Acumen’s Consultancy Services and has achieved this accreditation by clearly and professionally documenting and demonstrating that Acumen truly “says what it does, and does what it says” to an accredited ISO standards approval issuing organisation. ISO 9001 is globally recognised as a powerful business improvement tool and, Acumen having successfully achieved accreditation, has fulfilled part of a wider CAMO development strategy. Acumen views this accreditation as a logical progression, following on from its recent successful EASA Part CAMO Transition.



ISO 9001 sets out seven key principles of quality management; evidence–based decision-making, improvement, relationship management, process approach, customer focus, leadership, and engagement of people. This accreditation acts as proof to customers that Acumen provides consistent, reliable, and fit-for-purpose solutions and is evidence that Acumen’s CAMO team have robust documented management systems in place that meet this recognised international standard.



Acumen’s constant pursuit of betterment demonstrates its commitment to further enhancing customer/stakeholder experience and improving the quality of service. This newly awarded ISO 9001:2015 accreditation gives Acumen’s clients added peace of mind and confidence to entrust its CAMO team with the management of any of their projects and to successfully deliver to the necessary standard, meeting all applicable Aviation Authority and Commercial Agreement requirements.



John Straiton, Accountable and Compliance Manager, Acumen Aviation said: “this is the first of several steps toward further demonstrating our commitment to meeting our Corporate Responsibilities to our customers, stakeholders and staff.”

Dublin – 1 7 – 01 – 2023