Intercontinental all-cargo flights resume between Wuhan and Europe through Liege Airport

By
André Orban
-
1
80
ACE Belgium Freighters Boeing 747-400F © Simon Van Assche on Airplane Pictures

As announced in our forum, a Boeing 747-400F cargo plane (reg. OO-ACF) of ACE Belgium Freighters carrying nearly 100 tonnes of European auto parts and machinery arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Tuesday on flight FRH281.

This is the first regular intercontinental, all-cargo flight to resume since the airport reopened on April 8, re-establishing the “air cargo bridge” connecting Asia and Europe.

The cargo plane, which can carry up to 200 tonnes of goods, mainly transports imported machinery and auto parts and exported medical supplies, precision instruments and auto parts for high-value-added products.

The aircraft returned to Liege yesterday on flight FRH282.

Source: Ji Xiang ECNS

