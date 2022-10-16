Categories: Airlines

A storm in Fuerteventura forces five flights to be diverted to Gran Canaria

A strong thunderstorm over Puerto del Rosario yesterday forced five planes with destination Fuerteventura to be diverted to Gran Canaria. They all landed without major incidents.

All of the affected flights originated from the United Kingdom. The first, a Boeing 757-200 registered G-LSAB from the company Jet2, had taken off from Manchester as flight LS909 and around 20:00, after being on standby in the south of the island, the controllers told the crew that they had to land in Gran Canaria, as reported on flight tracking websites.

Three of the four other planes diverted so far are from the same airline (Jet2) and had taken off from Glasgow (flight LS109 operated by Boeing 737-800 G-DRTR), Edinburgh (flight LS745 operated by Boeing 737-800 G-JZBA) and Birmingham (flight LS1229 operated by Boeing 737-800 G-DRTC). The other, an Airbus A320 registered G-EZWC from easyjet, departed from London Gatwick as flight U28537.

At 22:00, the situation at the Fuerteventura airport had not yet returned to normal. All of them landed in Gran Canaria between 21:45 and 21:55.

Source: La Provincia, Flightradar24

