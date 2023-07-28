A married couple killed in a mid-air collision of two light planes in Australia

A tragic incident occurred at Caboolture Airfield, north of Brisbane, where two light aircraft collided, resulting in the death of a married couple in their sixties. The couple has been identified as David Maddern, the pilot of the Jabiru J430 aircraft, and his wife Jan.

The collision happened as one plane was taking off, and the other was landing on Friday morning. The pilot of the other aircraft, a Piper Pawnee, was not injured.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating the accident. The ATSB has called for witnesses and video footage of the incident. The Caboolture Airport will remain closed during the investigation, and the ATSB is expected to release a preliminary report in six to eight weeks, with a final report to follow later.