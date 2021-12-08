A dozen airlines fined in Portugal for transporting passengers without required Covid paperwork

TAP, EasyJet, Emirates Airlines, British Airways, Ryanair and others have all fallen foul of the Portuguese government’s new ‘get tough measures’ against airlines transporting passengers without the required Covid paperwork.

In the last week since the measures came into force, the SEF border agency has issued 155 offence notices against both passengers and airlines for not complying with rules in force.

The fines for people range from €300 to €800; for airlines they start at €20,000, potentially reaching €40,000.

According to Público, a total of 12 airlines have been fined for an amount of at least €240,000, before factoring in the smaller fines handed out to passengers.

The fines cover any kind of missing paperwork. The only travellers exempt from these new rules (requiring negative test results irrespective of vaccination status) are children under the age of 12, airline pilots and cabin crew.

Portugal’s rules for submitting negative tests pre-embarkation are to remain in place until January 9.

The airlines have already spoken out against them as making no sense whatsoever, while also the European Commission is not content.

Source: Portugal Resident