A cocktail named Aviation: A soaring experience

In a delightful departure from the usual aviation discourse, we bring you a story that combines the art of mixology with the spirit of flight. Yesterday, I had the pleasure of being invited by the Union of Belgium’s Bartenders (UBB) to join the jury for selecting the nation’s best bartender. The winner will earn the honour of representing Belgium at the International Bartenders Association World Championships on October 30th in Madeira. It was a fascinating and enjoyable experience.

But you might be wondering, what does this have to do with aviation?

Back in 2021, Serge Guillou, the President of the UBB, crafted a cocktail aptly named Aviation. This exquisite drink is a tribute to the elegance and sophistication often associated with air travel. Below, you will find the ingredients for this celestial concoction along with a video demonstration of its preparation.

Could this be an idea for airlines to offer their first-class passengers? We think so.

Check out the recipe and watch the video here: Aviation Cocktail Preparation.

Cheers to blending the worlds of aviation and mixology!