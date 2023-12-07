2024 likely to become globally a record year for global air traffic

The year 2024 is anticipating a record-breaking rebound of air traffic in 2024 after a significant decline during the pandemic. Projections suggest a potential surpassing of the 2019 figures, with an estimated 4.7 billion passengers globally.

This surge signifies a remarkable recovery for the aviation industry, with expected profits stabilising at $25.7 billion and a total turnover of $964 billion.

Despite setbacks during the pandemic, the sector appears resilient, with the possibility of returning to normal growth trajectories for both passengers and freight starting in 2024. However, this resurgence might correlate with increased ticket prices, as witnessed with a significant rise of up to 30% in Europe compared to 2019, surpassing earlier predictions.