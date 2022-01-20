19-year old Belgian-British Zara Rutherford successfully completed her solo world tour at Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport

Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport at 13:00 this Thursday after completing her solo round-the-world flight after 155 days.

By achieving this trip of 52,000 kilometres aboard an ultralight aircraft, Zara becomes the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. During the last part of her flight, she was accompanied by four Marchetti planes from the Belgian Red Devils, the Belgian Air Force aerobatic team flying in a V formation behind her.

The young girl took off last August from Kortrijk-Wevelgem airport and has since flown over five continents and stopped in 41 countries onboard her sports plane, a Shark Aero Ultralight (registered in the manufacturer’s country Slovakia as OM-S443) which has a cruising speed of 300 kilometres per hour.

Zara Rutherford’s trip qualifies her for the Guinness book of records as the youngest female having circumnavigated the world in a light aircraft. The current record-holder, Shaesta Waez, was 30 when she completed in 2017 her “Dreams Soar” around-the-world flight in a single-engine aircraft.