11-year-old child dies after fainting on Turkish Airlines flight as plane makes emergency landing in Budapest

An 11-year-old child has died after losing consciousness on board a Turkish Airlines flight TK003 from Istanbul to New York JFK on Sunday, 11 June. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest.

Medical services were unable to resuscitate the child at the scene.

The airport medical service was dispatched to the scene after the Airbus A330-300 (reg. TC-JOA) operated flight TK003 landed in Budapest.

The young boy fell ill after boarding the flight which took off from Istanbul Airport at 8:56 local time (UTC+3).

The 11-year-old is believed to be an American who was travelling with his family. Cabin crew provided first aid to the young boy, who had a disability. A doctor on board performed CPR on the child, but he could not be saved.

The crew of the plane informed the traffic control tower at Ferenc Liszt Airport in Budapest and obtained permission for an emergency landing at 10:30 (UTC+2). An ambulance was waiting to transport the boy and his family to the hospital.

The flight resumed its journey a few hours later at 13:00 (UTC+2).