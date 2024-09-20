SMBC Aviation Capital to lease 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft to United Airlines

By
André Orban
-
0
0

SMBC Aviation Capital has signed definitive lease agreements with United Airlines for 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The deliveries, starting in 2026, will come from SMBC’s direct Airbus order book. This deal adds to a recent 20 Boeing 737-8 MAX sale-and-leaseback transaction between the two companies.

United Airlines’ CFO, Michael Leskinen, emphasised the importance of SMBC’s support in optimising their balance sheet and capital returns. SMBC’s Chief Commercial Officer, Barry Flannery, noted the significance of this long-term partnership, highlighting the fuel efficiency benefits for United’s expanding fleet.

