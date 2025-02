SMBC Aviation Capital has signed lease agreements with Thai Airways for eight Airbus A321neo aircraft. These jets, sourced from SMBC’s direct Airbus orderbook, will be delivered in 2026 and 2027 to support Thai Airways’ regional network expansion.

Conor Stafford, Head of Airline Marketing at SMBC, highlighted the aircraft’s efficiency, passenger comfort, and sustainability benefits, reinforcing SMBC’s commitment to Thai Airways’ fleet modernisation and growth strategy.