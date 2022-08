SMBC Aviation Capital is pleased to announce the delivery of one Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft (MSN 42845) equipped with two CFM LEAP-1B27 engines to Canadian low-cost airline Lynx Air.

The aircraft and associated engines were delivered while located in Victorville, California.

This is the third and final of three aircraft delivered to Lynx Air during the summer of 2022.

Victorville, California, August 26th 2022