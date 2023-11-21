SMBC Aviation Capital orders sixty Airbus Airbus A320neo family aircraft

Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has ordered a further 60 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft taking its total for the type to nearly 340 aircraft purchased directly from the European aircraft manufacturer, mainly located in Toulouse, France and Hamburg, Germany.

Airbus highlighted that this continuous delivery of new aircraft beyond the end of the decade will deepen the strategic partnerschip between Airbus and SMBC Aviation Capital.

“This transaction is further testament of sustained global demand for technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft, and comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide,” said Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital. “With sustainability and operational efficiency remaining key priorities for our customers, we anticipate even greater demand for aircraft such as the A320neo and the A321neo in the years ahead. We look forward to strengthening our valued partnership with Airbus as we help our customers navigate these priorities.”

“SMBC Aviation Capital’s latest decision to reinvest for the long term in the A320neo Family shows a great confidence and commitment to what is, and is continuing to be, the most successful aircraft programme ever,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “As one of the world’s leading aircraft lessors, SMBC Aviation Capital is committing to its sustainable aviation roadmap through the world’s most efficient single aisle products. We very much appreciate our working relationship with SMBC and thank them sincerely for their continued confidence.”