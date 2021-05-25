Irish lessor SMBC Aviation Capital orders 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Lessor expands 737 MAX portfolio to 121 jets, anticipating market recovery

Fuel-efficient 737-8s improve environmental performance for SMBC Aviation Capital customers

In 2021, more than 250 orders and commitments for the Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing and Irish leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital today announced the lessor is positioning its portfolio for air traffic recovery by ordering 14 additional 737-8 jets, growing its 737 MAX portfolio. The new order comes as airlines prepare for a robust return to air travel and modernise their narrowbody fleets to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions.

“We are pleased to have concluded an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 14 low-cost carrier configured 737 MAX aircraft which is an aircraft we are seeing increased customer demand for following its successful return to service,” said Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital.

The new purchase builds SMBC Aviation Capital’s 737 MAX portfolio to 121 jets, expanding their investment in Boeing’s single-aisle family. SMBC Aviation Capital also continues to incorporate new 737 MAX aeroplanes into the global fleet. In the first quarter of 2021, the lessor delivered 13 737-8s to customers, including 11 planes to Southwest Airlines in the U.S. and two planes to TUI in Europe.

“SMBC has been actively managing its portfolio in a very dynamic market. With this new order for the fuel-efficient 737-8, the lessor is well-positioned to help its customers capture domestic travel demand in several countries and regions,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “We are honoured by SMBC’s trust in the 737 family, and we look forward to partnering with them to support airlines for the market recovery ahead.”

The SMBC Aviation Capital purchase follows recent orders and commitments from Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. The total number of gross orders and commitments for the 737 MAX this year now exceeds 250 aeroplanes.

A member of the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The 737-8 can fly 3,550 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers. Compared to the aeroplanes it replaces, the 737-8 also delivers superior efficiency, reducing fuel use and CO2 emissions by 16% and also reducing operating costs.

SEATTLE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/