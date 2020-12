Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) delivered one De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400, MSN 4184, to Link PNG on lease.

The aircraft was originally scheduled to deliver in 2019, however, due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel restrictions the delivery was postponed. The improving conditions and easing of restrictions in Papua New Guinea have allowed for the delivery to take place. MSN 4184 is the final aircraft to deliver as part of a two aircraft transaction.