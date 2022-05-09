Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital agree first passenger to freight conversion deal for up to 10 E190F/E195F

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the world’s largest regional aircraft leasing company, will be a launch lessor of Embraer’s E-Jet Passenger to Freight (P2F) conversions. NAC and Embraer have reached an agreement in principle to take up to 10 conversion slots for E190F/E195F, with the first deliveries starting in 2024. Aircraft for conversion will come from NAC’s existing E190/E195 fleet.

Norman C.T. Liu, President and CEO Nordic Aviation Capital, said, “We look forward to working with Embraer on developing an operator base for the E-Jet Freighter as cargo conversions are a key element of our full life cycle portfolio strategy for the future.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “It’s great to be doing business with NAC, who has always been a strong supporter of Embraer and regional aviation. Having launched the E190F and E195F very recently, today’s announcement with NAC is a strong indicator of the demand we are seeing for our E-Jet freight conversions.”

Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support, said, “There is unprecedented demand for airfreight, especially for same-day deliveries and decentralised operations; the perfect mission for E-Jet sized freighters. Embraer’s P2F solution provides NAC with ideal revenue-earning extension opportunities for our earlier E-Jet models, now set to replace the more polluting narrowbody cargo aircraft heading into retirement.”

Embraer’s E-Jet P2F conversions deliver segment-leading performance and economics – the E-Jet Freighters will have over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies.

The conversion to freighter will be performed at Embraer’s facilities in Brazil and includes main deck front cargo door; cargo handling system; floor reinforcement; Rigid Cargo Barrier (RCB) – 9G Barrier with access door; cargo smoke detection system, including class “E” extinguishers in upper cargo compartment; Air Management System changes (cooling, pressurisation, etc.); interior removal and provisions for hazardous material transportation.

The E190F can handle a payload of 23,600lb (10,700kg) while the E195F a payload of 27,100 lb (12,300 kg).

Dublin, Ireland, May 9, 2022