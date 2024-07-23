Macquarie AirFinance orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets in first direct purchase

Macquarie AirFinance has made its first direct order from Boeing, purchasing 20 737-8 jets. This order doubles their existing 737-8 order book, previously acquired from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. in 2023, and underscores their commitment to fleet modernisation.

Eamonn Bane, CEO of Macquarie AirFinance, emphasised the company’s confidence in the growth prospects of global commercial air transport. The 737-8, known for its fuel efficiency and versatility, can carry up to 210 passengers and has a range of 3,500 nautical miles. The 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the planes they replace, making them ideal for airline fleet renewals.

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, highlighted the importance of lessors like Macquarie AirFinance in supporting aeroplane deliveries and providing financial solutions for airlines aiming to modernise their fleets with the 737 MAX.

Boeing’s 2024 Market Outlook predicts that nearly half of aeroplane deliveries through 2043 will replace older jets, improving fuel efficiency and sustainability. Macquarie AirFinance’s expanded fleet will support this transition, providing its airline customers with access to the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft available.