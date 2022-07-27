Lessor LCI signs agreement for two Airbus H175 helicopters with options for four more

LCI (Lease Corporation International), a leading aviation company based in Dublin and Singapore and a subsidiary of the Libra Group, has today announced an order for up to six H175 super-medium helicopters from Airbus, valued at over US$125 million.

The order is for two confirmed aircraft with the first H175 set to be delivered to LCI in late 2023. The agreement provides for a further four options and builds on LCI’s previous order for new H175s.

Jaspal Jandu, CEO of LCI, says: “The Airbus H175 is a versatile, multi-purpose helicopter and this order will help to maintain the breadth of LCI’s product offering. This latest chapter in our partnership is an important element of our long-term growth strategy, and demonstrates our confidence in the helicopter leasing market.”

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, says: “LCI is a longstanding and valued Airbus partner. As a leading lessor and operator of Airbus helicopters, their renewed commitment to the H175 demonstrates the strength of the marketplace and its post-pandemic recovery.”

LCI’s fleet currently includes around 50 Airbus helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. They are deployed by 14 operators in 10 countries across the globe on a range of missions including emergency medical services, search and rescue and offshore wind.

The H175 first entered service in 2015 and combines long-range capabilities with smooth flight qualities, excellent payload and cabin comfort. It is a highly versatile, super-medium aircraft that can operate in a range of different configurations.

LCI has consistently grown in scale and value as it has diversified over time. The lessor’s highly experienced management team has built strong relationships with aircraft and engine manufacturers, customers, and leading financial institutions.

Since its inception in 2004, LCI has undertaken in excess of US$8 billion of transactions in the aviation markets.

Marignane, 27 July 2022