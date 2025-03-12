Aircraft lessor Jackson Square Aviation places Airbus order for fifty A320neo aircraft

Jackson Square Aviation (JSA), one of the world’s leading aircraft lessors, has placed a firm order for 50 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. This landmark agreement marks JSA’s first direct order with Airbus, officially making the lessor a new Airbus customer, the aircraft manufacturer wrote in a press release.

Kevin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of JSA, highlighted the significance of this deal, stating, “This is an exciting milestone in JSA’s history as a longtime global leader in the sale and leaseback financings of Airbus aircraft. JSA looks forward to our expanded relationship with Airbus. We are excited to add the A320neo to our long-term pipeline as we continue our mission to provide the world’s airlines with superior fleet and capital solutions.”

Airbus welcomed JSA’s decision to invest in the A320neo Family, which is renowned for its fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, commented, “Jackson Square Aviation has an impressive client base, and we welcome its decision to become part of the Airbus family. After a thorough evaluation, JSA’s selection of the Airbus A320neo adds the leading single-aisle aircraft family with outstanding performance and passenger comfort to its portfolio of aircraft for its airlines.”

JSA is part of the Mitsubishi HC Capital Group, a global leasing company based in Japan and publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With this order, the lessor strengthens its position in the aircraft leasing market by adding next-generation aircraft to its fleet offerings.