Griffin Global Asset Management announces purchase & leaseback of one Airbus A320neo to Aer Lingus

Griffin Global Asset Management is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of one Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Aer Lingus. The aircraft was delivered on July 28, 2023.

“We are very pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of this Airbus A320neo aircraft to our new customer, Aer Lingus. This new technology aircraft will form a core part of the Irish flag carrier’s long-term operations as they continue to bring in sustainable and state-of-the-art aircraft into their fleet,” said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.