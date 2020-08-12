Lessor GECAS Cargo orders more Boeing 737-800BCF narrowbody freighters

GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) signed an agreement with Boeing converting 11 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) options to firm orders and adding nine additional options to the GECAS Cargo order book.

This agreement marks a repeat order by the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric for the 737-800BCF, bringing their total order book for the type to 74 (60 firm and 14 options) since the narrowbody conversion programme was announced in 2016. The 20 in this agreement are scheduled to complete conversions between 2022 and 2024.

“We are very pleased to expand our order book for the 737-800BCF with Boeing,” said Richard Greener, SVP and Manager, GECAS Cargo, adding “The versatility and reliability of these freighters is appealing to our air cargo customers, not to mention the greater efficiency, lower operational costs and better environmental credentials for the growing express and E-commerce cargo market.”

To date, Boeing has delivered 23 of the converted 737-800 next-generation (NG) freighters to GECAS for its leasing customers. The 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs) – and has longer range – 2,000 nmi (3,750 km) than other standard-body freighters – providing the capability to open new markets. The 737-800BCF freighter also offers operators newer technology, lower fuel consumption and better reliability than standard-body freighters. Its primary use is carrying express cargo on domestic/short-haul routes.

“It is an honour to extend our strong partnership with GECAS as they place their third repeat order for the 737-800BCF. GECAS is renowned for providing great freighter solutions and this order is another testament to the 737-800BCF’s ability to extend the life of an aeroplane and help cargo carriers reduce operating costs,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. “The marketplace continues to prove that the 737-800BCF is the ideal standard body freighter to meet the growing demand in e-commerce and express cargo today and in the future.”