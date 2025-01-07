Lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to expand fleet with acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a leading aircraft leasing company with over 30 years of experience.

The acquisition will increase DAE Capital's fleet to approximately 750 aircraft, valued at $22 billion, leased to 170 airlines across 70 countries. Market Impact: NAC brings 252 owned and committed assets and relationships with 60 airline customers in 40 countries, enhancing DAE's global reach.

Financial Stability: The acquisition will be funded through internal resources and debt financing while maintaining DAE's credit ratings.

Next Steps: The deal, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

This move strengthens DAE’s position as a leading global aircraft lessor, offering expanded capabilities and cost-effective solutions to a broader customer base.