DAE signs long-term leases for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with Turkish Airlines

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has reached an agreement with Turkish Airlines for the lease of 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are delighted to further deepen our already strong and long-term relationship with Turkish Airlines and to provide them a solution to their growing fleet requirements with these new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft. We thank Turkish Airlines for their ongoing trust in DAE and wish them much success with their new fleet additions.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to owning a total of 96 737 MAX family aircraft.

Dubai, U.A.E., 29 January 2024