DAE leases four Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Hainan Airlines for fleet modernisation and growth

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has signed lease agreements with Hainan Airlines for four new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, set to be delivered between late 2025 and early 2026.

This addition aligns with Hainan Airlines’ strategy to modernise its fleet, enhancing operational efficiency, fuel savings, and passenger comfort. The 737-8 model, part of the Boeing MAX series, promises a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions, supporting the airline’s sustainability goals.

The agreement highlights the ongoing partnership between DAE and Hainan Airlines as both companies work to meet growing aviation demands.