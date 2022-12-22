Three Embraer E190 jets delivered to CIAF Leasing

CIAF Leasing, based in Cairo, received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a ceremony at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil today.

Salah Hashem, Chairman and CEO of CIAF Leasing said, “The three new E190s will be an excellent addition to our growing fleet of Embraer E-Jets.”

Stephan Hannemann, VP Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, “It’s good to see a long-term partner like CIAF receiving more aircraft and bringing in another new E-Jet operator to the Embraer family; wrapping up a year of significant progress for Embraer in the region.”

