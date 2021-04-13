Chorus Aviation announces leasing agreement for two Dash 8-400 aircraft with Italian start-up Sky Alps

Chorus Aviation Capital (‘CAC’) has entered into agreements to lease two Dash 8-400 aircraft to Sky Alps of Bolzano, Italy. CAC expects to deliver the aircraft (MSNs 4230 and 4237) in April and May 2021.

Based in Bolzano, Italy, Sky Alps will begin domestic scheduled services to the Alpine region in the summer season of 2021, with a fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft.

“We are delighted to welcome Sky Alps as a new customer and look forward to supporting their success,” commented Steven Ridolfi, President, CAC. “We have been very impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit and business vision of the Sky Alps management team, including their introduction of regional connectivity to the northeastern Italian market, and we are excited at the growth potential of this market.”

“Sky Alps is very pleased to have selected CAC as our aircraft supplier for the initial launch of services from our South Tyrol base in Bolzano with two Dash 8-400 on long-term operating leases. Throughout our engagement, CAC has demonstrated its expertise in regional aviation matters and its commitment to Sky Alps operations. The Dash 8-400 will play a key role in the development of leisure and business access to our region,” added Josef Gostner, President of Sky Alps.

“History has shown that during downturns impacting the aviation sector, the regional market is the most resilient. Sky Alps is a terrific example of an operator seizing the opportunity to start up a new service as regional air travel begins to lead the recovery in global air travel,” said Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. “Further, the successful remarketing of these aircraft, which were repossessed by CAC in 2020 and underwent extensive reconfiguration and return-to-service work performed by Voyageur and Jazz Technical Services, is a testament to Chorus’ broad ability to find opportunities and execute on comprehensive solutions to remarket our aircraft in the midst of one of the most challenging periods in aviation history,” concluded Mr. Randell.