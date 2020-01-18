Chinese lessor CALC signs purchase agreement for 40 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft

CALC (China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited), a full value-chain aircraft solutions provider for global airlines, has reached an agreement with Airbus on its remaining backlog, and includes an additional order for 40 A321neo aircraft. It also includes a conversion of 15 of its existing A320neo backlog into A321neos. Together with a previous order for 11 A321neos, CALC’s total order for the type rises to 66.

CALC’s order is an endorsement for the A321neo and reaffirms the market demand for the aircraft. With unbeatable fuel efficiency and lowest operating costs, it is the best match for CALC’s customers. To date, from CALC’s total order for 252 A320 Family aircraft, 87 have been delivered, of which one is an A321neo.

The A321neo is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers, depending on cabin configuration. Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances, and cabin innovations, the A321neo offers a reduction in fuel consumption of 20% as well as a 50% noise reduction. To date, the A320 Family has won more than 15,300 orders and more than 9,000 aircraft have been delivered worldwid