CDB Aviation signs lease agreements with Turkish Airlines for six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Aircraft to be delivered from lessor’s order book

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. announced the signing of lease agreements for a series of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its current customer, Turkish Airlines, the flag carrier of Turkey.

All six aircraft are part of the lessor’s existing order book with Boeing. They will be powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines and built with the AnadolouJet-specific configuration, which is a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines. Deliveries are set to take place in 2024 and 2025.

“We’re delighted to have signed these new lease agreements with our valued customer, Turkish Airlines, for the financing of the upcoming six 737 MAX aircraft deliveries from our order book,” stated Jie Chen, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. “Turkish has become a leader among airlines in undertaking sustainability-focused initiatives to modernize every stage of their flight and ground operations. These highly efficient aircraft will bring Turkish closer to achieving their ambitious sustainability goals by lessening the environmental footprint of their mainline and subsidiary carrier’s flight operations.”

Levent Konukcu, Turkish Airlines Chief Investment and Technology Officer, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with partners like CDB Aviation in our pursuit of excellence. Adding these aircraft to the AnadoluJet fleet will contribute significantly to our goals and allow us to present remarkable travel experiences to our passengers.”

With the addition of the six MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation will have nine aircraft on lease to the carrier, including 1x 737-800, 1x 777-300ER and 1x A320neo. In 2022, the lessor delivered Turkish Airlines’ first A320neo, which marked a significant step forward in the airline’s ongoing fleet modernisation process.

“As you would expect for a lessor with a sizable order book, CDB Aviation is continually in discussions with existing and prospective customers on how we can leverage our order book and price-competitive leasing products to help the airlines modernise their fleets with new technology aircraft and meet long-term business growth objectives,” concluded Chen.

DUBLIN – June 27, 2023