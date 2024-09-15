Lessor Castlelake to sell $5 billion aircraft portfolio to Avolon

Castlelake L.P., a global investment manager specialising in aircraft assets, has agreed to sell a $5 billion aircraft portfolio to Avolon, a major aviation finance company.

The portfolio, held by Castlelake Aviation Limited (CA Ltd.), consists of 118 modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, including narrowbody, widebody, and regional jets. This sale supports Castlelake’s strategy of delivering strong returns to investors, while providing Avolon with a high-quality fleet to enhance its cash flow and earnings.

The transaction, advised by Goldman Sachs, is expected to close in Q1 2025.