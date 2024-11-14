BOC Aviation places six Airbus A321NEO aircraft with Turkish Airlines

BOC Aviation Limited (“BOC Aviation”) has announced a new agreement to place six Airbus A321NEO aircraft with Turkish Airlines. These aircraft will be delivered from BOC Aviation’s existing orderbook and are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

“Turkish Airlines is one of our longest-standing customers, and this transaction underscores the strength of our relationship,” said Steven Townend, CEO and Managing Director of BOC Aviation. “The high demand for these latest-technology aircraft supports our growth outlook over the next few years.”

Levent Konukcu, Chief Investment & Strategy Officer at Turkish Airlines, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with BOC Aviation through the addition of these six new Airbus A321NEO aircraft. This deal aligns with Turkish Airlines’ mission to provide a modern, efficient travel experience and expands our route network. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the BOC Aviation team.”