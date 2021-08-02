Lessor BOC Aviation places six used Boeing 787-9 aircraft with start-up Norse Atlantic Airways

BOC Aviation Limited, part of the Bank of China Group, announces the placement of six used Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic Airways. All six aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines and are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Norse as a new customer as we support the airline’s plans to serve the low-cost intercontinental market with fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “We look forward to building on this new relationship with Norse and working with the airline on its future fleet requirements. This transaction is also a testament to BOC Aviation’s strong aircraft placement capabilities throughout the business cycle.”

“We are pleased to expand our leasing relationships to include a lessor the calibre of BOC Aviation as we grow our fleet and continue to build our organisation for take-off,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Norse. “We very much look forward to welcoming customers on both sides of the Atlantic onboard these state-of-the-art aircraft as soon as the demand for transatlantic travel resumes.”

02 Aug 2021