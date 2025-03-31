BOC Aviation expands fleet with major Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo orders

BOC Aviation has announced two significant aircraft orders, reinforcing its position as a leading global lessor. The company has placed firm orders for 50 Boeing 737-8 jets and 70 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, bringing its total order book with both manufacturers to record levels.

With the Boeing order, BOC Aviation now has 139 unfilled 737 MAX orders, complementing the 69 aircraft currently on lease to over 15 airlines. The fuel-efficient 737-8 is in high demand as airlines seek cost-effective, next-generation aircraft for fleet renewal and expansion.

The Airbus order increases BOC Aviation’s remaining Airbus backlog to approximately 200 aircraft, further solidifying its position among the top five global lessors. The A320neo Family’s fuel efficiency, technological advancements, and compatibility with sustainable aviation fuels make it a preferred choice for operators worldwide.

These strategic acquisitions ensure BOC Aviation maintains a strong delivery pipeline, supporting global airlines’ evolving fleet needs with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.