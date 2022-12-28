Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

Order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover

737 MAX 8 fuel efficiency and reliability support BOC Aviation’s growth strategy

More than 1,500 gross orders for 737 MAX family since late 2020

BOC Aviation Limited and Boeing announced that the aeroplane lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 40 additional 737-8 jets. With the order, BOC Aviation is advancing its strategy of purchasing new, fuel-efficient, environmentally sustainable aeroplanes that are in demand with airline customers.

“We are pleased to continue to build on our existing relationship with Boeing, with this 40-aircraft incremental order for the fuel-efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The incremental order takes our total 737 MAX 8 order book with Boeing to 80 aircraft,” said David Walton, BOC Aviation deputy managing director and chief operating officer. “We look forward to continuing to provide one of the industry’s most technologically advanced aircraft for delivery on lease to our airline customers, and to support their sustainable growth over the balance of this decade.”

Boeing continues to see strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,500 gross orders since late 2020.

“We are proud that BOC Aviation continues to invest in the 737-8 with its industry-leading versatility and ability to fly almost any short- and medium-haul market profitably,” said Ryan Weir, vice president of Global Leasing Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship to support BOC Aviation and its customers.”

The 737-8 is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The aeroplane can fly 3,500 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to profitably serve new and more direct routes for passengers. Compared to the aeroplanes it replaces, the 737-8 also delivers superior efficiency, using 20% less fuel and significantly reducing CO 2 emissions and operating costs.

