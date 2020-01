Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation Limited has placed a firm order with Airbus for 20 A320neo aircraft. Up to 12 of the newly-ordered aircraft will be leased to Colombia’s Avianca Airlines.

Featuring the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver 20% reduced fuel burn as well as 50% less noise compared to previous-generation aircraft.