Lessor BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the second quarter of 2020

OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 and as at 30 June 2020:

Transactions Summary

A total fleet of 571 aircraft owned, managed and on order 1

An average aircraft age of 3.5 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.5 years for the 334 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value

Order book of 197 aircraft 1

Took delivery of 13 aircraft in the second quarter of 2020

Signed 38 lease commitments in the second quarter of 2020

Customer base of 91 airlines in 40 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios

Sold two owned aircraft in the second quarter of 2020

Managed fleet comprised 40 aircraft, with one narrowbody aircraft off lease

Owned aircraft utilisation at 99.8%, with two narrowbody aircraft off lease

Portfolio as at 30 June 2020

Note:

Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery

8 July 2020