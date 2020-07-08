Lessor BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the second quarter of 2020

By
André Orban
-
0
32

OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 and as at 30 June 2020:

Transactions Summary 

  • A total fleet of 571 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
  • An average aircraft age of 3.5 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.5 years for the 334 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value
  • Order book of 197 aircraft1
  • Took delivery of 13 aircraft in the second quarter of 2020
  • Signed 38 lease commitments in the second quarter of 2020
  • Customer base of 91 airlines in 40 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
  • Sold two owned aircraft in the second quarter of 2020
  • Managed fleet comprised 40 aircraft, with one narrowbody aircraft off lease
  • Owned aircraft utilisation at 99.8%, with two narrowbody aircraft off lease

Portfolio as at 30 June 2020

Note:

  1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery

8 July 2020

