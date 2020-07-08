Lessor BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the second quarter of 2020

OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 and as at 30 June 2020:
Transactions Summary
- A total fleet of 571 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
- An average aircraft age of 3.5 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.5 years for the 334 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value
- Order book of 197 aircraft1
- Took delivery of 13 aircraft in the second quarter of 2020
- Signed 38 lease commitments in the second quarter of 2020
- Customer base of 91 airlines in 40 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
- Sold two owned aircraft in the second quarter of 2020
- Managed fleet comprised 40 aircraft, with one narrowbody aircraft off lease
- Owned aircraft utilisation at 99.8%, with two narrowbody aircraft off lease
Portfolio as at 30 June 2020
Note:
- Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery
8 July 2020