Lessor BOC Aviation grows fleet to 693 aircraft with strong Q3 performance

BOC Aviation Limited reported solid operational performance for Q3 2024, expanding its total fleet to 693 aircraft, which includes owned, managed, and ordered planes. The company’s owned fleet comprises 430 aircraft, with an average age of 5.0 years and an average lease term of 7.8 years.

BOC Aviation executed 70 transactions in the quarter, including commitments to purchase 19 aircraft, delivery of seven planes, sale of six owned aircraft, and 35 new lease commitments. The managed fleet included 32 aircraft, while the order book grew to 231 planes.

With a 99% utilisation rate for owned aircraft and a diverse customer base of 93 airlines across 48 countries, the company also raised $500 million in seven-year bonds with a 4.625% annual coupon.