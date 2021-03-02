Lessor BOC Aviation delivers final of ten Airbus A320neo aircraft to Air China

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the final aircraft of a ten new Airbus A320NEO aircraft transaction with Air China. The aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ PW1100G-JM engines.

Mr Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said, “This delivery reflects the level of cooperation that we have built with Air China, with significant teamwork on both sides needed in the delivery of all ten A320NEO aircraft.

We look forward to further developing our long and successful relationship with Air China as we continue to provide our airline customers with more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions,” added Mr Martin.