Lessor BOC Aviation closes the second quarter of 2023 with owned fleet surpassing 400 aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited announces its operational transactions for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
Transactions Summary
- A total fleet of 652 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
- An average aircraft age of 4.7 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.0 years for the 404 owned aircraft fleet, both weighted by net book value2
- Order book of 213 aircraft1
- Executed a total of 73 transactions in the second quarter of 2023, including:
- Commitments to purchase 20 aircraft
- Delivery of 14 aircraft (including one acquired by an airline customer on delivery)
- Sale of two owned aircraft
- 32 lease commitments
- Customer base of 91 airlines in 42 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
- Managed fleet comprising 35 aircraft, with all aircraft on lease3
- Owned aircraft utilisation was stable at 99% as at 30 June 2023, with two single-aisle aircraft off lease3, of which one is committed for lease
Portfolio as of 30 June 2023
Notes:
- Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery.
- Includes the receivable amount for finance leases in accordance with IFRS16 (Leases).
- Excludes 17 owned and one managed aircraft that remain in the possession of certain Russian airlines despite the termination of the leases with those airlines.