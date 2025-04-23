CALC and BOC Aviation to lease 14 Airbus A321neo aircraft to Thai Airways

BOC Aviation will lease five Airbus A321neo aircraft to Thai Airways from its orderbook. China Aircraft Leasing Company (CALC) will lease nine similar aircraft to the Thai national carrier. All aircraft will be equipped with CFM LEAP-1A engines.

This deals support Thai Airways’ fleet expansion and regional network growth, while contributing to BOC Aviation’s and CALC’s portfolios of fuel-efficient, next-gen aircraft.

BOC Aviation CEO Steven Townend highlighted the importance of the transaction and BOC Aviation’s ongoing relationship with long-time customer Thai Airways.

The A321neo is Airbus’s largest single-aisle jet, known for its extended range, fuel efficiency, and lower carbon emissions compared to previous generations.