BOC Aviation signs sale-and-leaseback agreement with Southwest Airlines for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited has signed a purchase-and-leaseback agreement with Southwest Airlines for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. All 10 aircraft are powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: “We are delighted to be working with Southwest Airlines once again, building on a long-term relationship that dates back to 2008. This is the sixth major aircraft investment that we have announced this year, which reflects our Company’s ability to provide innovative financing solutions for large-volume transactions and our commitment as a global partner to our airline customers.”