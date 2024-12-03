BOC Aviation signs leases with TUI Airways for 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a lease transaction involving 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with TUI Airways Limited. All aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines and are scheduled to deliver in 2025 and 2026.

“With this financing, we are once more working with our existing customer, TUI, as it builds its fleet of new generation aircraft,” said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BOC Aviation. “With the delivery of these aircraft anticipated over the next two years, this transaction will contribute to our investment and revenue pipelines.”