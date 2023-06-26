BOC Aviation signs finance leases with JetBlue for seven Airbus A320neo and A220 family aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited has entered into a finance lease transaction involving two Airbus A321neo aircraft and five A220-300 aircraft with JetBlue Airways Corporation. Both aircraft models are powered by Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engines.

“This finance lease transaction builds on the long-term relationship that we have enjoyed with JetBlue, one of the United States’ most highly regarded airlines,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “It is also another example of how we are building our balance sheet by deploying capital into latest technology aircraft, using financing structures beyond our traditional operating lease product.”

“We’re pleased to strengthen our relationship with BOC Aviation by entering into these attractive finance lease transactions for our next generation, fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Ursula Hurley, Chief Financial Officer, JetBlue.