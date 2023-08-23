BOC Aviation signs finance leases with IndiGo for 10 Airbus A320neo aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a finance lease transaction involving ten Airbus A320neo aircraft with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”). The aircraft are all powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines. All ten aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2023.

“We are delighted to be embarking on another transaction with our long-time customer IndiGo, to enable the airline to expand its fleet with the latest technology aircraft,” said Steven Townend, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, BOC Aviation. “This showcases our ability to deploy alternative financing structures, to continue our long-term sustainable growth.”

“We are pleased to enhance our partnership with BOC Aviation with the lease agreement for these 10 aircraft. This extended collaboration with BOC Aviation is part of our expansion strategy across domestic and international markets. India is currently among the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world and these aircraft will help IndiGo consolidate its position in the region,” said Riyaz Peer Mohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer, IndiGo.