BOC Aviation places three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with WestJet for 2024 expansion

BOC Aviation Limited has announced the placement of three used Boeing 737-8 aircraft with WestJet Group, scheduled for delivery in 2024. These aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, mark a continued partnership between the two companies.

Steven Townend, CEO of BOC Aviation, highlighted the transaction as evidence of their evolving relationship with WestJet and their capability to support fleet expansion needs with advanced technology aircraft.

WestJet’s CFO, Mike Scott, emphasised that this deal aligns with WestJet’s growth strategy for 2024, contributing to their network expansion and fleet capacity growth.