BOC Aviation delivers three new Airbus A321neo aircraft to Scoot Airlines

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered three of four new Airbus A321neo aircraft for lease to Scoot Airlines, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. The aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower® PW1100G-JM engines and seat 236 passengers in a single-class layout.

The A321neo is a member of the A320neo Family, of which Scoot has ordered a total of 39 aircraft from Airbus (including six A321neos) and is acquiring another 10 A321neos under lease agreements.

All of Scoot’s A320neo Family aircraft will be supported by Airbus Services under a Flight Hour Services Tailored Support Package covering component availability and repair, as well as fleet technical management.

The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, delivering a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat.

Mr. Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: “We are delighted to have delivered these aircraft to Scoot, and we’re pleased to be building a new relationship with another member of the Singapore Airlines Group. We look forward to working with Scoot and our other customers to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft in the future.”

Mr. Campbell Wilson, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The A321neo aircraft offers additional capacity and range, unlocking new network growth possibilities for Scoot while enabling us to elevate the passenger experience in a commercially viable manner. Investing in new-generation aircraft and operating a young, fuel-efficient fleet is a cornerstone of Scoot’s strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Scoot is on a firm footing to recover and re-establish ourselves as the low-cost carrier of choice in the region for post-pandemic travel.”

Singapore, 28 June 2021