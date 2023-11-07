BOC Aviation delivers last of five Airbus A320neo aircraft to Turkish Airlines

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has delivered the final of five new Airbus A320neo aircraft for lease to Turkish Airlines. All five are part of the Company’s existing order book.

“We are pleased to announce this transaction, which deepens our longstanding relationship with Turkish Airlines,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “The five A320NEO aircraft that we have delivered to the company reflect our commitment to providing our customers with the world’s most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft.”