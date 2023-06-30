BOC Aviation delivers first of two Airbus A320neo aircraft to Viva Aerobus

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the first of two new Airbus A320NEO aircraft for lease to Aeroenlaces Nacionales, S.A. de C.V. trading as Viva Aerobus. Both aircraft are part of the Company’s existing order book and will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engines.

“Today we have a double celebration: we are delighted to welcome Viva as a new customer and our owned fleet hits the 400 aircraft milestone with this delivery,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “We are excited to support Viva’s rapid growth with some of the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft available.”

“We would like to thank BOC Aviation for helping us grow our fleet, with leading engine technology and optimum cabin experience for our passengers. This is key for our growth strategy, operating a very young and reliable fleet, offer customer-focused service, and market leading low fares,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, Chief Executive Officer, Viva Aerobus.