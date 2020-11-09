BOC Aviation delivers first of four Airbus A321neo aircraft to IndiGo

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the first of four new Airbus A321NEO aircraft for lease to IndiGo. The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines.

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: “We are very pleased to deliver the first of four new Airbus A321NEO aircraft on lease to IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, and we’re pleased to have an opportunity to build on our relationship with IndiGo.”

“This incremental capital expenditure for larger narrow-body new technology aircraft continues to reflect our disciplined investment in popular and in-demand aircraft, as we work closely with industry-leading airlines such as IndiGo, to provide more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions,” added Mr. Martin.