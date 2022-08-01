BOC Aviation delivers final of seven Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft to Turkish Airlines

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has delivered the final aircraft of a seven new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft transaction to Turkish Airlines. The aircraft is powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

“This delivery reflects the strong level of cooperation that we enjoy with Turkish Airlines, building on our 18-year relationship,” said Mr Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “We look forward to further developing our long and successful partnership with Turkish Airlines as we continue to provide our airline customers with more fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft solutions,” added Mr Martin.